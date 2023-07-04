 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Gordon Ryan mocks Mark Zuckerberg after joining forces with Elon Musk: ‘Your move, cowboy’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Mark Zuckerberg may have more martial arts experience than Elon Musk, but the Tesla CEO is calling in the big guns. Last week, Musk was seen training with podcaster and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman. He’s still rolling with Fridman, but now, Musk is sharing the mats with Brazilian jiu-jitsu visionary John Danaher as well as all-time great MMA legend Georges St. Pierre.

A bit of background for those who don’t know: Danaher is a legend in the jiu-jitsu community. He’s coached many of the best grapplers in the world, as well as fighters like “GSP,” to great success. Most notably, he was the head coach behind the Danaher Death Squad, a collective of no-gi grapplers that dominated the scene for several years before their break up in 2021.

The biggest star of the Danaher Death Squad was Gordon Ryan, who remains a trainee of Danaher. Though he’s faced serious health issues, Ryan still hasn’t lost a match in many years and is one of the most accomplished grapplers of all time. He’s also Team Musk, sharing the training photo above and poking at Zuckerberg.

“Your move, cowboy,” Ryan prodded.

Zuckerberg was recently seen with training with BJJ world champion Mikey Musumeci, so he’s not totally outgunned. He’s also been offered elite MMA training from former world champions, so if nothing else, the “laughing stock” fight could produce some world-class corner teams!

On a more realistic note, a jiu-jitsu match between the two seems a whole lot more feasible than an MMA fight.

Insomnia

Petr Yan is in need of a change up after his current rough patch. Where would you like to see “No Mercy” land?

Best of luck to Josiah Harrell, who steps up a weight class ultra short-notice to likely get mauled by one of Welterweight’s heaviest hitters. Hopefully he gets a fair shake in his sophomore appearance!

DRAMA SEASON! Bryan Ortega and Tracy Cortez are long since broken up, and the latter was seen hanging with Paulo Costa, leading to a hilariously bad sports analogy ...

Gordon Ryan’s foot sweeps, standing and on the ground, are a thing of beauty.

Will Joe Lauzon ever return to action? If so, who would you like to see him fight?

Stephen Thompson has hops!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Few things give me greater joy than seeing a crappy headlock throw get immediately countered.

Just a theory, but I’m guessing the dozen elbows and knee this guy absorbed before the jab contributed to the KO.

Lightning quick counters and combinations to the mid-section:

Random Land

This is someone’s last night reading Midnight Mania with all 10 of their fingers. Godspeed, Maniacs!

Midnight Music: Mom pick #4

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania