Undefeated ONE heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin will never leave ONE for UFC: ‘I don’t sell out for money’

Anatoly Malykhin is happy right where he is.

The Russian dynamo has been an absolute force in his 13-fight career thus far, winning Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight titles in ONE Championship and finishing all his opponents (nine knockouts, four submissions). Malykhin, 35, has become one of the best big men on the planet, which was only solidified with his undisputed Heavyweight title win against Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 (watch highlights).

At this rate, Malykhin could become one of the hottest free agents in the sport should he ever hit the open market. However, he has no intention of leaving ONE by choice for any other promotion.

“There are no such conditions that can make me leave ONE,” Malykhin said at the ONE Friday Fights 22 post-fight press conference (h/t My MMA News). “When no one wanted me, Mr. Chatri and ONE gave me a job, gave me a home, and I don’t sell out for money. Whatever price is offered for me now or in the future in the UFC or elsewhere, as long as ONE needs me, as long as I’m a ONE fighter, I stay in this organization. And if ONE doesn’t fire me, I want to end my career with ONE.”

Malykhin’s devastating power has been on full display during his five-fight run in ONE, starting in March 2021. Also a strong grappler, Malykhin famously utilized his ground capabilities in defense against former Light Heavyweight titlist, Reinier de Ridder, in Dec. 2022. The bruising Malykhin thwarted all of the talented submission wizard, de Ridder’s, takedowns en route to a thumping first round technical knockout victory (watch highlights).

