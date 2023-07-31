Cursed? UFC Nashville fight week just got started and we’re already losing bouts...

Protocol sucks.

Not that lamebrain Goldie Hawn movie about a cocktail waitress who gets shot in the ass by a presidential assassin — though that was pretty dumb, too — I’m talking about the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) “protocol” that booted the freshly-creamed Jesse Butler from UFC Nashville.

This card might be cursed.

“I was pulled from my fight [at] UFC Nashville a couple days ago through the Las Vegas commission,” Butler wrote on social media. “This is just protocol and I will have more time before my next fight. I was really looking forward to a quick turnaround but will take this as a positive and keep improving daily. Stay tuned!”

No word yet if Sean Woodson will remain in the Aug. 5 lineup.

UFC Nashville will be headlined by the bantamweight collision between top 135-pound contenders Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. Before that clash of styles gets underway in “Music City,” former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade goes to war with undefeated bruiser Tatiana Suarez in the three-round co-main event.

For the current UFC Nashville fight card and ESPN lineup click here.