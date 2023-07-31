Dustin Poirier rebounds from Justin Gaethje loss at UFC 291 by knocking out Michael Chandler on Twitter

Dustin Poirier suffered a crushing defeat to longtime rival Justin Gaethje in the UFC 291 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner last weekend in Salt Lake City, but lightweight contender Michael Chandler seems to have absorbed most of the damage.

That’s because “Iron” — stranded in No Man’s Land by the wishy-washy Conor McGregor — tried to slide into the BMF conversation following the main event madness in “The Beehive State,” suggesting Gaethje now fight someone “worthy.”

That didn’t sit well with “The Diamond.”

Shut ya bitchass up https://t.co/xuwVfEkDwz — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 30, 2023

Poirier is not a fan of Chandler after this happened.

“Iron” was also taking it on the chin from merciless MMA fans, who were quick to highlight the fact Chandler already lost to both Poirier and Gaethje in recent fights. In addition, the former Bellator MMA champ is still (loosely) attached to a McGregor fight.

Here’s a sample:

Stick to licking Conor’s balls.

lmao bruh you ain’t fighting Justin. Sit back and wait for your dad to tell you when you’re fighting.

You cry in bed a lot I’m sure. That’s not what we looking for.

Man, I really started to hate you, you sound like a clout chaser talking about fights.

Yes, probably not someone with a losing record in the UFC that he already beat.

We ain’t buying your OnlyFans.

Ouch.

“Whoever watches and knows Dustin, he’ll be back from this,” former UFC heavyweight champion and current color commentator Daniel Cormier said on YouTube. “We have seen this man through his ups and downs and that’s one of the things about seeing a guy from the very start. We’ve seen him at the highest of highs and we’ve seen him at the lowest of lows. He [beat] Conor McGregor twice, he fought for the UFC lightweight championship, he was the UFC interim champion and he is an absolute star. All week he was killed with applause and cheers and people loved him and they will love him even after this.”

