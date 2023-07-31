KSI vs Tommy Fury official for Oct. 14 — ‘I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t’

Social media stars KSI and Tommy Fury will collide atop the next Misfits DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) card on Oct. 14 at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

“October 14th, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the PRIME card,” KSI wrote on Twitter.

Can’t say we didn't see this coming.

“October 14th, you’re getting knocked out in front of my home crowd,” Fury responded on Instagram. “This is gonna be fun.”

Logan Paul will also compete on Oct. 14 against an opponent to be named.

KSI is coming off a “No Contest” against Joe Fournier after an illegal elbow ended their contest last May. As for Fury, he sent Jake Paul to his first boxing loss by way of split decision back in February.

Paul will move on to challenge UFC veteran Nate Diaz this weekend in Dallas.