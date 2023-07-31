Video: Watch Israel Adesanya react to ‘chunkier’ Alex Pereira beating ‘crafty’ Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

When it comes to expert opinions on the UFC 291 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event between light heavyweights Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, I’m not sure you can do better than reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

That’s because “The Last Stylebender” had two kickboxing bouts and two UFC contests against the Brazilian, as well as a five-round title fight opposite the power-punching Pole back in early 2021. Adesanya, 34, is currently 1-1 against Pereira under the UFC banner and 0-1 against Blachowicz.

So what did the self-described “weeb” think about split decision victory?

“Jan’s a veteran, bro. Crafty veteran, I told y’all, that (expletive) crafty,” Adesanya said. “Alex won, looked good at light heavyweight. Elevation, we have to consider that as well. Crafty from Jan, he did the right thing trying to sneak the victory but it wasn’t enough. Alex vs. Jiri (Prochazka) now probably for the belt, I’m gonna assume.”

Maybe ... maybe not.

“I think the decision was right,” former UFC 205-pound titleholder Jamahal Hill added. “[Błachowicz] obviously was the better technical grappler, but Pereira looked strong man. He looked strong. Me personally, I wasn’t impressed with what I saw [from Pereira]. I seen a lot of things that would be a short night for him against me. But you know, it’s not me. Luckily for him it’s not me that he’ll be facing. I’m just on the sidelines, watching, checking it out.”

Hill tore his Achilles tendon and was forced to relinquish the light heavyweight title. The promotion has yet to decide on which two fighters will compete for the vacant 205-pound strap, but “Sweet Dreams” believes Pereira will battle Prochazka in the UFC 294 co-main event in Abu Dhabi.

