If Jorge Masvidal looked a little glum while adorning Justin Gaethje’s shoulder with his “BMF” belt at UFC 291 this past weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, he had his reasons.

Not only had Gaethje just knocked out his friend and American Top Team training partner, Dustin Poirier, but Masvidal had apparently bet a six-figure sum that “Diamond” would beat “The Highlight” in their epic rematch. That’s not how things went, though: after a competitive first round, Gaethje hit Poirier with a sneaky head kick, knocking out “The Diamond” cold just one minute into the second round (watch the finish here).

That head kick cost Jorge Masvidal $100,000. “Gamebred” revealed the dud bet in an interview with TNT Sports after being asked what he was doing with his time post-retirement.

“Promoting all the time — working out when I get a chance,” he said. “Making wagers that I probably shouldn’t. I put a hundred thousand dollars on DP, on Dustin Poirier. Kids, I’m sorry. You gotta go to public school now.”

Poirier was a -150 favorite to beat Gaethje in their second fight, meaning a $100,000 bet would have earned Masvidal an extra $66,666.66. As soon as that number popped up, “Gamebred” should have known the devil was involved and put his money back in his pocket.

Instead, he bet the kit and caboodle on Poirier and walks away from Utah a hunny poorer.

“I felt Dustin was dictating the pace, landed the better shots in the first round,” Masvidal said about the fight-ending sequence. “It was all going Dustin’s way, and then the fight game, you know? Justin looked down and came up with a head kick and he caught my boy. It was a perfect kick.

“Dustin actually kind of saw some of it because he had his hand up, but he didn’t have both hands up so the kick wrapped around the back of his head and that was all she wrote,” Masvidal continued. “That was a hell of a shot. Dustin looked in the best shape ever, and obviously he’s my teammate so I wanted the world for him, I wanted him to win, you know?

“So, hats off to Justin, man,” Masvidal concluded. “Great fight, great competitor ... I’m just hurt. I wanted my boy to get that belt.”

