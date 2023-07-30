RIZIN FF hasn’t had the best of luck in their cross-promotional bouts against Bellator fighters. But all that changed during the SUPER RIZIN 2 card on Sunday afternoon in Tokyo, Japan when Chihiro Suzuki knocked out Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull in the first round.
Suzuki vs. Pitbull was a last-minute match up thrown together after A.J. McKee was forced out of the Bellator X RIZIN 2 main event. RIZIN put up their lightweight champion Roberto de Souza to fill in for McKee against Patricky Pitbull, and in exchange Bellator put Patricio Pitbull in against Suzuki for SUPER RIZIN 2.
Suzuki made the best of his opportunity, chasing Patricio down and blitzing him with punches until a big straight right connected, KOing the younger Pitbull brother. Watch the finish below:
なんだとぉおおおお？？？！！！！！— ベイ (@LevelSonicyouth) July 30, 2023
超RIZIN２！
パトリシオ・ピットブル VS 鈴木千裕
鈴木の右ストレートがもろ入りKO勝利！#超RIZIN2 #RIZIN #鈴木千裕 #ピットブル pic.twitter.com/1Uxdpg2XF7
THE BIGGEST UPSET IN RIZIN HISTORY!!!— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) July 30, 2023
Chihiro Suzuki STOPS Patricio Pitbull in round 1!#SuperRIZIN2 | PPV link in bio pic.twitter.com/1adzXnRwCW
のむシリカ presents#超RIZIN2 powered by #UNEXT— RIZIN FF OFFICIAL (@rizin_PR) July 30, 2023
試合結果
⚔️第5試合⚔️
RIZIN MMAルール 70.0kg
パトリシオ・ピットブル【LOSE】@PatricioPitbull
ーー ーー
鈴木千裕【WIN】 @Chihiro__0514
1R 2分32秒
TKO (#スタンドパンチ)
試合レポート↓https://t.co/i0QwWuB0wW pic.twitter.com/4YtpwO7TtB
In other SUPER RIZIN 2 highlights, Vugar Karamov tapped Mikuru Asakura with a RNC in the first round to win the RIZIN featherweight title.
未来ケラモフの前に何もできず、— RIZINマニア (@rizinmania) July 30, 2023
無念のタップアウト #超RIZIN2 pic.twitter.com/qzrCZSLaic
朝倉未来弱すぎてワロタ ケラモフ史上1番のイージーファイトだったね#超RIZIN2 #朝倉未来 pic.twitter.com/C6gMu3fqcz— ゲバ (@b0HYj0s) July 30, 2023
VUGAR TAPS ASAKURA IN THE VERY FIRST ROUND!— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) July 30, 2023
He is the new Featherweight Champion!#SuperRIZIN2 | PPV link in bio pic.twitter.com/MTeaTZ9mNy
The Champion gets his belt!#SuperRIZIN2 | PPV link in bio pic.twitter.com/WDIzXagnE5— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) July 30, 2023
And Seika Izawa choked Claire Lopez out in the first round, dropping her unconscious body to the canvas.
のむシリカ presents#超RIZIN2 powered by #UNEXT— RIZIN FF OFFICIAL (@rizin_PR) July 30, 2023
試合結果
⚔️第6試合⚔️
女子スーパーアトム級王座戦
RIZIN MMAルール 49.0kg
伊澤星花@starflower2525
ーー ーー
クレア・ロペス@clairelopezmma
1R 1分04秒 SUB
(#タップアウト #フロントチョーク)https://t.co/vvuJrXmKTt pic.twitter.com/JfsA7DUgVC
What a great shot. ( Hisao Yamaguchi) #SuperRIZIN2 pic.twitter.com/V3FxzO1trj— (@justin_golight) July 30, 2023
Here are the full results from SUPER RIZIN 2:
145 lbs.: Mikuru Asakura vs. Vugar Karamov for vacant Featherweight title - Kramov via first-round submission rear-naked choke
135 lbs.: Juan Archuleta vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo for RIZIN Bantamweight title - Archuleta via unanimous decision
154 lbs.: Patricio Pitbull vs. Chihiro Suzuki - Suzuki via first-round KO
105 lbs.: Atomweight champion Seika Izawa vs. Claire Lopez - Izawa via first-round submission (ninja choke)
155 lbs.: Tofiq Musayev vs. Akira Okada - Musayev via second-round KO
185 lbs.: Daichi Abe vs. Igor Tanabe - Tanabe via first-round submission (heel hook)
135 lbs.: Kenta Takizawa vs. Shinobu Ota - Ota via first-round TKO
125 lbs.: Yuki Ito vs. Hiroya Kondo - Ito via split decision
For our breakddown, highlights, and results from the Bellator X RIZIN 2 portion of the card, click here.
