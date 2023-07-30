Robbery! Jan Blachowicz calls Utah judges a ‘bunch of thieves’ after split decision loss at UFC 291

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Jan Blachowicz is unhappy with the UFC 291 outcome.

Blachowicz was unsuccessful in spoiling Alex Pereira’s Light Heavyweight last night at UFC 291 (Sat., July 29, 2023) as he lost a split decision inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.

Hours after his fight, Blachowicz took to his social media to claim he was robbed.

“Bunch of thieves, they robbed me,” Blachowicz wrote. “Anyway, thank you all for your support. I’ll be back #LegendaryPolishPower.”

While it was a close fight that could have gone either way, mainly because the Polish fighter landed a takedown in the final minutes of the fight, however, Blachowicz ultimately lost on the judge's scorecards due to damage. 22 out of 26 media members scored the fight for Pereira, according to mmadecisions.com. Check out the official scorecard here.

With the split decision, Blachowicz lost his shot to challenge for the vacant Light heavyweight title that Jamahal Hill had just vacated due to a ruptured Achilles. He also more than likely lost his No. 3 ranking in the division.

Blachowicz is now 1-2-1 since losing the Light Heavyweight champion to Pereira’s coach and teammate, Glover Teixeira.

