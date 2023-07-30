Salt Lake City, UTAH - Sorry Top 15-ranked contenders, "The Diamond" doesn't want to fight you.

Dustin Poirier suffered his first knockout loss since 2016 at UFC 291 last night (Sat., July 29, 2023) when Justin Gaethje landed a brutal head kick in the second round inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah (watch highlights).

Poirier appeared at UFC 291’s post-fight press conference (watch here) to discuss the crushing loss and his immediate combat sports future.

“I still feel great — I just got hit with a shot that I didn’t see,” Poirier told reporters. “I still can compete, like I said before. I have tread on the tires. I feel great — I just did a nine-week camp in South Florida, pushed myself every day, and had the easiest weight cut of my life. I busted my ass ... that’s why losing sucks.”

The loss to Gaethje was devastating for Poirier as it removes him from the Lightweight title picture and leaves him without an obvious opponent.

There are several young, hungry Lightweight contenders in The top 15 rankings who are on the cusp of title contention such as Arman Tsarukyan, Grant Dawson and Mateusz Gamrot, among others. And, clearly, a fight with "The Diamond" would give them a boost even with a loss.

However, Poirier told MMAMania.com during the post-fight press conference that he is “not really interested” in fighting up-and-coming prospects.

Indeed, at this point in his legendary career, the former interim Lightweight champion is uncertain what is next.

"It's just we'll see,” Poirer concluded. “What am I fighting for? I'm not fighting just to fight — I did that my whole life. My whole life, I've done that. I don't want to fight just to fight. I want it to be for something. And if it's just another fight, you know, [shakes his head]."

Poirier is currently ranked No. 2 in the Lightweight rankings and No. 13 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

For complete UFC 291 results, coverage and highlights click HERE.