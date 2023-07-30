SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — Sorry, Conor McGregor, UFC’s newest "BMF" doesn't want to fight.

Justin Gaethje captured the gimmick belt at UFC 291 last night (Sat., July 29, 2023), knocking out Dustin Poirier with a vicious head kick in the second round from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah (watch highlights). On top of capturing the notorious belt, he picked up a $50,000 “Performance of the Night.”

Indeed, it was an embarrassment of riches for Gaethje, which of course didn’t sit well with the Irish sports star, who immediately hopped on social media to challenge the new "BMF."

I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, fuck chandler, you want it call for it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2023

During UFC 291’s post-fight press conference (watch it here), Gaethje responded to McGregor's callout ... and shut it down quick.

"You know, I don't really care," Gaethje told reporters. "Whatever. I fight MMA. You know, I like to fight big fights. I like exciting things. So, it sounds pretty exciting to me. I'm not gonna fight someone on steroids. I've never taken steroids in my life and never will. Well, maybe when I retire, I might.

“But, I've never taken steroids, and I don't want to fight someone that is cheating,” Gaethje concluded. “So, I probably shouldn't even say that if I want to fight, but it's the truth."

McGregor has not entered the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) pool since removing himself from it to recover from his broken leg and has been accused of being on steroids for well over two years.

Gaethje also revealed that McGregor had turned him down several times prior.

"I think he's turned me down six times,” Gaethje revealed. “Usually, you have to lose to fight him, so I don't know what's going on.”

