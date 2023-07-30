UFC 291 is the second big pay-per-view to go down in Salt Lake City, Utah, and it ended in eerily familiar fashion to the first event. UFC 278 ended with Leon Edwards scoring a massive come-from-behind victory over Kamaru Usman, hitting “The Nigerian Nightmare” with a head kick hidden behind a straight punch.

Now Justin Gaethje has knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 using almost exactly the same maneuver. He threw out a right punch and then followed it with a right head kick. The kick took “Diamond” right in the neck and knocked him down to the canvas. The ref called a stop to the fight moments later at 1:00 of round 2, making Gaethje the new BMF champion (watch the finish here).

Few were expecting “The Highlight” to win this way. If Gaethje is known for his kicks, it’s for his relentless leg kick game. So watching him pull off a similar technique to what Leon Edwards used to defeat Gaethje’s teammate Kamaru Usman was a trip. Fighters and fans watching couldn’t believe what they were seeing. Check out what they had to say about the wild moment on Twitter below:

Utah is the land of headkick main events — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023

Daaaaaaamn! Did not expect a head kick KO from Gaethje. Wow. #ufc291 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 30, 2023

That’s the second time a head kick has won someone a belt in this city that kick was crazy — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 30, 2023

Must be an insane and weird feeling for Kamaru Usman.



Knocked out by Leon Edwards with that kick behind the straight technique just under a year ago.



His team-mate Justin Gaethje pulls it off to win the BMF title.



You couldn't write it #UFC291 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) July 30, 2023

Wittman: I know we never practice them, but I want you to throw a head kick.



Justin Gaethje:



#UFC263 pic.twitter.com/ZTsFzwKRMq — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) July 30, 2023

That one hurts for me. @DustinPoirier was really starting to find his rhythm in there. Just got caught. Great set up by @Justin_Gaethje, congrats on the victory and look forward to seeing you go for gold! #UFC291 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 30, 2023

Why usman catch a random stray — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 30, 2023

This sport is so crazy! You just never know what can happen! Great finish by Gaethje. Poirier was looking so good in round 1 too. Trilogy?!#UFC291 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 30, 2023

History repeats itself in Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/Y5zpFnizx0 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 30, 2023

The Salt Lake Head Kick Tradition continues wow #UFC291 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 30, 2023

All of my emotions summed up in one picture pic.twitter.com/XxLgkSxcxE — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) July 30, 2023

And last but not least: Kamaru Usman in the house celebrating his teammate Justin Gaethje winning:

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.