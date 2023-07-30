 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Swerve! Conor McGregor now wants Justin ‘BMF’ Gaethje (not Michael Chandler) after crushing his nemesis at UFC 291 - ‘I call the shots’

By AlexBehunin
UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - Conor McGregor wasted zero time putting his stain on UFC's newest "BMF."

Justin Gaethje brutally knocked out Dustin Poirier in their highly anticipated rematch tonight (Sat., July 29, 2023) to win the "BMF" championship from inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT (watch highlights). The new "BMF" also picked up a Performance of the Night for his head kick knockout.

Minutes after the fight, McGregor hopped on his Twitter to rip Gaethje and potentially set up another fight.

"Justin, I'll slap you around," McGregor wrote.

"I'm the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants, but I want spirits; I call the shots, I'm in it to launch shots, f—k Chandler, you want it call for it."

McGregor has been expected to face Michael Chandler at some point since the pair coached The Ultimate Fighter season 31, but with every passing week, it seems like the fight might not happen.

McGregor and Gaethje have sent potshots at each other for several years and celebrated each other's losses.

When asked about McGregor backstage by Megan Olivi, Gaethje shot it all down.

"Fuck that guy, don't bring his name up," Gaethje said.

McGregor has yet to fight since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in 2021 and has not entered the USADA pool.

For complete UFC 291 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

