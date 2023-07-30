Justin Gaethje got his revenge on fellow lightweight standout Dustin Poirier last night (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, scoring a wild second-round head kick knockout over “Diamond” in their rematch to walk away with the “BMF” title.

In addition to the “BMF” main event, UFC 291 produced fireworks from start to finish. Whether it was Derrick Lewis’ flying knee TKO and hot-balls celebration or Bobby Green’s buzzer-beating submission over Tony Ferguson, the action delivered as expected. Check out some of the highlighted moments below:

Kevin Holland scored a stunning submission finish over the returning Ultimate Fighter winner, Michael Chiesa

Undefeated welterweight prospect Gabriel Bonfim turned into a contender after stopping Trevin Giles with a dominant 73-second submission (watch HERE)

Roman Kopylov pushed his middleweight win streak to three with a brutal second-round head kick knockout over Brazilian striker Claudio Ribeiro (see it HERE)

Bobby Green helped extend Tony Ferguson’s current losing streak to six with a buzzer-beating arm-triangle choke

Miranda Maverick got back into the women’s flyweight win column with a submission stoppage over knockout artist Priscila Cachoeira

Lightweight fighter Uros Medic moved up to 170 pounds on short notice and sent Matthew Semelsberger packing with a sensational spinning back elbow TKO (see HERE)

Darrius Flowers tried to step up on super short notice in his Octagon debut, but welterweight veteran Jake Matthews spoiled his opportunity with a dominant second-round submission

Derrick Lewis delivered and unforgettable flying knee TKO over Marcos Rogerio De Lima and then took off his boxer shorts for a hilarious “hot balls” celebration (watch HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 291 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Justin Gaethje

Performance of the Night: Derrick Lewis

Performance of the Night: Bobby Green

Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland

For complete UFC 291 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.