Highlights! Justin Gaethje shocks Dustin Poirier with nasty head kick KO to win ‘BMF’ belt | UFC 291

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 291: Poirier v Gaethje 2 Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Justin Gaethje stole the show last night (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, delivering a brutal head kick knockout finish to stop Dustin Poirier in the main event and walk away with the “BMF” title in hand.

‘BMF’ BELT IS BACK! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sat., July 29, 2023, with a “Fight of the Year” candidate that will see No. 2-ranked Lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier, run it back with No. 3-seeded Justin Gaethje for the vacant “Baddest Motherf—ker” title. In UFC 291’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Light Heavyweight roost-ruler and current No. 3-ranked contender, Jan Blachowicz, look to spoil the 205-pound debut of former Middleweight titleholder, Alex Pereira.

Poirier and Gaethje turned in a classic showing their first meeting back in 2018 so fight fans knew this main event rematch for the “BMF” title was going to be nuts. Both lightweights scored good offense in the first round as they essentially took over where they left off, giving fight fans everything they could ask for.

In the second frame, Gaethje delivered an epic head kick that caught “Diamond” flush and sent him crashing to the canvas. Gaethje followed up for one final shot as referee Herb Dean slid in like Rickey Henderson at home plate to save Poirier from further punishment.

Check out the finishing sequence below:

Gaethje, who was coming off a Fight of the Night win over Rafael Fiziev back in March, needed a performance like this to slingshot himself back into title contention. Current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is rematching former division kingpin Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 this October and it’s very likely “Highlight” gets the winner in early 2024.

For complete UFC 291 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

