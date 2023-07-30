Justin Gaethje stole the show last night (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, delivering a brutal head kick knockout finish to stop Dustin Poirier in the main event and walk away with the “BMF” title in hand.

Poirier and Gaethje turned in a classic showing their first meeting back in 2018 so fight fans knew this main event rematch for the “BMF” title was going to be nuts. Both lightweights scored good offense in the first round as they essentially took over where they left off, giving fight fans everything they could ask for.

In the second frame, Gaethje delivered an epic head kick that caught “Diamond” flush and sent him crashing to the canvas. Gaethje followed up for one final shot as referee Herb Dean slid in like Rickey Henderson at home plate to save Poirier from further punishment.

Check out the finishing sequence below:

JUSTIN GAETHJE HEADKICK KNOCKS OUT POIRIER COLD #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/6nMlJStMoW — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 30, 2023

Gaethje, who was coming off a Fight of the Night win over Rafael Fiziev back in March, needed a performance like this to slingshot himself back into title contention. Current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is rematching former division kingpin Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 this October and it’s very likely “Highlight” gets the winner in early 2024.

