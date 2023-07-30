THE POUND-FOR-POUND UNDISPUTED KING @terencecrawford stops Spence in round 9 to etch his name in history ⭐ #SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/ShT4tQpFoE

Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) and Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) collided in a historic welterweight title fight last night (Sat., July 29, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the two undefeated fighters were set to crown the first undisputed welterweight champion in boxing’s four-belt era. In the end, it was “Bud” Crawford who scored a massive ninth-round TKO win to walk away with the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring welterweight titles.

Crawford struck early with a shocking knockdown in the second round off a beautiful counter jab that stunned Spence. “Bud” remained in control over the course of the next five rounds with incredible accuracy and consistent pop behind his shots.

Crawford delivered another knockdown in the seventh with a right uppercut that had Spence confused once again. Spence was really starting to wear the damage on his face just as Crawford clobbered him with a right hook with seconds left in the round, earning another impressive knockdown.

Crawford continued his onslaught in the eighth round and was looking for the finish in the ninth. He really started to bloody Spence towards the end of the frame and the referee had no choice but to finally step in and call the fight.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

DOWN GOES SPENCE IN ROUND 2 @terencecrawford hits the combo #SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/AACur1s70y — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023

DRAMA EARLY.



Spence hits the canvas after a sharp jab from Crawford. #SpenceCrawford: https://t.co/lcYztq47iF pic.twitter.com/WHIg2GyXqO — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023

The moment @terencecrawford became UNDISPUTED CHAMPION OF THE WORLD



The referee calls a stop to the fight in the 9th, as Terence Crawford defeats Errol Spence Jr to sit alone at the top of the division. #SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/b2yIkj8QAr — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023

THE POUND-FOR-POUND UNDISPUTED KING @terencecrawford stops Spence in round 9 to etch his name in history ⭐#SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/ShT4tQpFoE — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023

