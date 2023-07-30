 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Terence Crawford dominates Errol Spence Jr. in historic title fight, earns bloody TKO

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) and Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) collided in a historic welterweight title fight last night (Sat., July 29, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the two undefeated fighters were set to crown the first undisputed welterweight champion in boxing’s four-belt era. In the end, it was “Bud” Crawford who scored a massive ninth-round TKO win to walk away with the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring welterweight titles.

Crawford struck early with a shocking knockdown in the second round off a beautiful counter jab that stunned Spence. “Bud” remained in control over the course of the next five rounds with incredible accuracy and consistent pop behind his shots.

Crawford delivered another knockdown in the seventh with a right uppercut that had Spence confused once again. Spence was really starting to wear the damage on his face just as Crawford clobbered him with a right hook with seconds left in the round, earning another impressive knockdown.

Crawford continued his onslaught in the eighth round and was looking for the finish in the ninth. He really started to bloody Spence towards the end of the frame and the referee had no choice but to finally step in and call the fight.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete ‘Spence vs. Crawford’ results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania