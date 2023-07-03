Henry Cejudo defends decision to bail on Marlon Vera fight, claims UFC already knew — ‘I never signed the contract’

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo was trying to get on the UFC 292 fight card as early as May, then finally got booked for a spot in the pay-per-view (PPV) lineup opposite Marlon Vera in Boston. That announcement was made by promotion president Dana White after securing verbal commitments from both combatants.

Cejudo never put pen to paper and would later withdraw due to injury.

“I never signed the contract, that’s something that people don’t know,” Cejudo told his physical therapist. “I never signed the contract with the UFC. I never signed it. The UFC knew before all of this, so the contract was never signed, because if I did sign, I’d 100 percent fight.”

Cejudo got flamed by his peers for the decision to strand “Chito” in “Beantown.”

No word yet on what the promotion plans to do with Vera since the event takes place on Aug. 19, which doesn’t give “Chito” much time to prepare for a new opponent. UFC 292 will be headlined by bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and No. 2-ranked contender Sean O’Malley, who battle for “Funk Master’s” 135-pound strap.