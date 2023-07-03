Video: Victorious Jose Aldo turns boxer into panic wrestler at Shooto Boxing 2

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo made his return to the “sweet science” last weekend to battle Argentinian import Esteban Gabriel Espindola in the Shooto Boxing 2 event from Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The card aired on UFC Fight Pass and the network’s official Twitter account was pushing out highlights for most of the match, including the one embedded above that saw Espindola shooting for the hips after getting rocked by the Brazilian bruiser.

Aldo took home a sixth-round unanimous decision victory.

Aldo, 36, improved to 2-0-1 with the victory. After making his successful debut against Emmanuel Zambrano earlier this year in Brazil, “Junior” battled to a draw against former UFC featherweight Jeremy Stephens at Gamebred Boxing 4 in Milwaukee.

That result may have ended his chance at scoring a Floyd Mayweather fight, which eventually went to New York knucklehead John Gotti III. No word yet on when or where Aldo will box next but “Junior” is expected to return before the end of the year.