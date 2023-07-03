Preview: Watch ‘Countdown to UFC 290’ full video replay for ‘Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez’ on July 8

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from its upcoming UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (July 8, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the last stop for combat sports fans during “International Fight Week.”

To help gets fans hyped for the upcoming fight card, the promotion has released a special “Countdown to UFC 290” video preview embedded above, focusing on the five-round featherweight title fight between reigning 145-pound champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski and newly-crowned interim titleholder Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez.

Also getting some attention is the flyweight championship showdown between current 125-pound kingpin Brandon Moreno and longtime rival Alexandre Pantoja. “The Assassin Baby” is looking to avenge two previous losses to the Brazilian “Cannibal.” Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis and Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore also earn “Countdown” airtime.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 290 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard bouts on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 290 fight card and PPV lineup click here.