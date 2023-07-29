 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Derrick Lewis scores wild flying knee TKO, strips to boxer shorts for patented ‘hot balls’ celebration | UFC 291

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Derrick Lewis delivered one of his most memorable performances earlier tonight (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, when “Black Beast” stunned Marcos Rogerio De Lima with a 33-second TKO (flying knee and punches) and proceeded to take his shorts off in a patented “hot balls” celebration.

LIVE! Watch UFC 291 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

‘BMF’ BELT IS BACK! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sat., July 29, 2023, with a “Fight of the Year” candidate that will see No. 2-ranked Lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier, run it back with No. 3-seeded Justin Gaethje for the vacant “Baddest Motherf—ker” title. In UFC 291’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Light Heavyweight roost-ruler and current No. 3-ranked contender, Jan Blachowicz, look to spoil the 205-pound debut of former Middleweight titleholder, Alex Pereira.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Lewis immediately burst out of the gate with a flying knee that caught De Lima on the chin and knocked him to the ground. “Black Beast” wasted no time and moved in for heavy ground-and-pound. De Lima wiggled around and defended for a few moments, but Lewis would not be denied. He slammed down heavy punches and eventually earned the TKO stoppage.

Check out the final moments highlights below:

Lewis, 38, needed this type of performance having lost his last three UFC outings all by way of finish. “Black Beast” is now the owner of the most knockouts in UFC history with 14 and proves that he deserves a new contract with the promotion. If not, maybe Lewis can book a rematch with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

For complete UFC 291 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 291 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

View all 44 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania