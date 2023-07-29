Derrick Lewis delivered one of his most memorable performances earlier tonight (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, when “Black Beast” stunned Marcos Rogerio De Lima with a 33-second TKO (flying knee and punches) and proceeded to take his shorts off in a patented “hot balls” celebration.

Lewis immediately burst out of the gate with a flying knee that caught De Lima on the chin and knocked him to the ground. “Black Beast” wasted no time and moved in for heavy ground-and-pound. De Lima wiggled around and defended for a few moments, but Lewis would not be denied. He slammed down heavy punches and eventually earned the TKO stoppage.

Check out the final moments highlights below:

DERRICK LEWIS WITH A FLYING KNEE OMFG #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/GkAls2Rv1x — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 30, 2023

Lewis, 38, needed this type of performance having lost his last three UFC outings all by way of finish. “Black Beast” is now the owner of the most knockouts in UFC history with 14 and proves that he deserves a new contract with the promotion. If not, maybe Lewis can book a rematch with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

