Bobby Green extended Tony Ferguson’s troubling losing streak earlier tonight (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, when “King” slept “El Cucuy” with a gnarly arm-triangle choke with mere seconds left in the third round.

Ferguson came into this fight having lost his last five trips to the Octagon. He wasn’t quite as quick as he used to be, but Ferguson seemed to show up in good shape trying to end his current skid. The former Ultimate Fighter winner even scored a knockdown in the first round and seemed to have a decent enough hold on the action.

Unfortunately for Ferguson, Green was dialed in for the majority of this fight. His ability to land combinations from range really put Ferguson in danger. Ferguson would try to scramble for leg locks and bottom position on the mat, but he kept ending up on his back eating punches.

Eventually, Green was able to find a window of opportunity to lock up a tight arm-triangle choke from top position. Ferguson defended for a few seconds before Green stepped over into side control and “El Cucuy” was left kicking. The clock was counting down as Green kept squeezing and Ferguson went out. The referee stepped in with six seconds remaining.

