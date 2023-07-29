Welterweight veterans Michael Chiesa and Kevin Holland locked horns TONIGHT (Sat., July 29, 2023) inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, kicking off UFC 291’s blockbuster pay-per-view (PPV) show on ESPN+.

It’s been the better part of two years since Chiesa came up short opposite Sean Brady in Nov. 2021. After a hot start to his 170-pound career, the grappling ace has now lost two in a row and spent substantial time on the sidelines. Holland, conversely, is one of the most active athletes on UFC’s roster. This bout, though, was important for “Trailblazer,” a chance to demonstrate his grappling improvements and also break into the Welterweight rankings for the first time.

Holland, though, was super confident that he would “absolutely” knockout “Maverick.” But, he never got that far, locking in a choke several minutes into the opening frame and forcing a quick tap from Chiesa.

Chiesa circled the cage early in a Southpaw stance with Holland looking to cut of the cage and get the action started. Holland caught him in the corner after about a minute and started to uncork a nice exchange, including a slick uppercut that Chiesa clearly did not like. Holland clipped him with another something and Chiesa hit the floor, looking to pull guard, but “Trailblazer” wasn’t about to play that game. Moments later, Chiesa went in for a single-leg takedown and Holland was able to defend well, then he remained upright after a failed trip attempt. Holland drilled him with a huge knee along the fence, and “Maverick” dropped to his knees to try and go for another takedown, but Holland rolled him onto his back, locked in a d’arce choke, and Chiesa was tapping moments later.

And just when Holland stole Chiesa’s No. 12 Welterweight ranking, he told Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview that he loves to eat and wants to move back up to 185 pounds if he can’t compete for the “BMF” belt.

True to form.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.