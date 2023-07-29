One of the biggest fights of the year will play out later tonight (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, when Dustin Poirier returns to action to take on Justin Gaethje in a main event rematch. The winner will also walk away with the illustrious “BMF” belt.

To say this is going to be an exciting PPV main card headlined by an exciting lightweight matchup would be an understatement. Poirier and Gaethje are easily two of the most entertaining fighters in the sport today and each are one win away from another UFC title shot. It seems like the perfect time to stage their rematch and giving them the chance to hoist the “BMF” strap afterwards adds yet another level to this scintillating matchup.

While their isn’t an official UFC title up for grabs tonight in Salt Lake City the UFC 291 PPV main card is expected to deliver from top to bottom. Bolstered by a fan-friendly undercard, Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 should cap off the night in spectacular fashion. But when exactly can fight fans expect to see “Diamond” and “Highlight” make their respective walks to the Octagon?

With four other fights comprising UFC 291’s main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET, the Poirier vs. Gaethje “BMF” main event is likely to begin around 12:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). Of course, this start time could change depending on the outcome of the fights before it. With the likes of Alex Pereira, Kevin Holland, Jan Blachowicz, Derrick Lewis, and Tony Ferguson competing on the ESPN+ PPV main card things could go pretty quickly.

If the action does run early/late Mania will be sure to provide an updated start time for tonight’s Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 main event.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 291 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ "Prelims" matches at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

