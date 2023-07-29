One of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory will unfold later this evening (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, as lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje meet in the main event for the “BMF” title.

While the “BMF” storyline has sparked some additional interest for Poirier vs. Gaethje 2, it is their first fight from 2018 that has so many fans excited for the rematch. That’s because Poirier and Gaethje delivered an epic Fight of the Night performance and have only gotten better since then. Poirier ended up battling through some early adversity to claim a fourth-round TKO over Gaethje, but “Highlight” showed up in his own right.

Luckily, fight fans who may have missed the first meeting between Poirier and Gaethje can watch it in its entirety in the above video player. It was easily one of the best fight of the year and a tremendous watch leading into tonight’s rematch for the “BMF” belt.

As of now, Poirier is the betting favorite to take care of business tonight at UFC 291, but Gaethje has added some significant wrinkles to his game over the years and could very well play spoiler. The winner of Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 is expected to get the next shot at the UFC lightweight title.

