The scheduled boxing match between OnlyFans star, Astrid Wett, and fellow social media influencer, Alexia Grace, ended before it even started earlier today (Sat., July 29, 2023) live on YouTube from inside the Bronx Boxing Gym in London, England. That’s because the two women got into a ringside tussle during warmups and Grace ended up slamming Wett through a table into the ground.

This fight came about after Wett and Grace brawled during a pre-fight press conference for Misfits Boxing 7 earlier this year (watch HERE). Wett tried to get Misfits Boxing to book the grudge match so she can get her revenge on Grace. Unfortunately, Misfits Boxing wanted no part of the fight. That forced Wett to go out on her own, stage Saturday’s fight on YouTube for free, and try to take care of Grace on her own dime.

Surprisingly, the fight didn’t even happen! Fight fans who were brazen enough to put their Saturday afternoon on hold to watch two inexperienced chicks battle it out for free were left wondering if the fight was ever supposed to happen in the first place. The way the live feed ended was absolutely one-of-a-kind and something only seen in professional wrestling.

This was the only fight on the card so both Wett and Grace had time to come out, warm-up in the ring, and deliver some last-second interviews ringside. As the two were wrapping things up and just about to get in the ring something was said and they came face-to-face. Wett ended up slapping Grace across the face which prompted the TikTok star to tackle Wett through a ringside table. Wett seemed to hit her head on the ground. Medical personnel were seen rushing in for aid as the YouTube feed cut off. That was it.

You can check it out in the above vide player and below, which also includes a report that Astrid was "seriously hurt" in the incident.

Astrid just got seriously hurt!

Her team just told me. for a Astrid ! https://t.co/o5VxOpsZQc — KEEM (@KEEMSTAR) July 29, 2023

Incredible to say the least and one of the worst ways to end your first official fight promotion. That is, of course, if Wett vs. Grace was even supposed to happen.

What do you think? Was this fishy? Or did we really just see a pre-fight scuffle end with a cranium to the concrete?

