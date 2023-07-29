With UFC 291 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., July 29, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event “BMF” title fight between lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, a co-headliner pitting former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira against former 205-pound titleholder Jan Blachowicz, and a lightweight clash involving fan favorite veterans Tony Ferguson and Bobby Green, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE in the above video player at 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC 291 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.