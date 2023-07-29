 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Roman Kopylov destroys Claudio Ribeiro with massive head kick KO | UFC 291

By Dan Hiergesell
Roman Kopylov may have punched his ticket to a top 15 middleweight matchup earlier tonight (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, when the talented striker stopped Brazilian power puncher Claudio Ribeiro with a ridiculous second-round knockout (head kick).

Ribeiro had a few moments in the first round with a flurry of right hands, but this fight was all about Kopylov. The surging middleweight was operating close to 70 percent efficiency with his strikes and was beginning to pick Ribeiro apart. Ribeiro surprised many to make it to the second round, but he may wish to have that back.

In Round 2, Kopylov came out of nowhere with a massive head kick. Ribeiro was worrying about kicks to the body from the first round so as he went to block his ribs the kick landed flush to his head. The Brazilian stood no chance. He fell back onto the canvas as Kopylov moved in for one final punch.

Check out the final moments below:

