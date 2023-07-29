Uros Medic scored the biggest win of his young career earlier tonight (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, when “The Doctor” stopped welterweight tough guy Matthew Semelsberger with a vicious third-round TKO (spinning back elbow and punches).

This was a wild fight that saw early success by “Semi The Jedi” with powerful straight rights. Semelsberger was able to threaten with a few submission attempts along the way as well, but Medic hung in tough. Medic was stepping in on short notice for this affair yet still showcased good cardio entering the third round.

That allowed him to start landing some solid offense and he connected with a beautiful spinning back elbow along the cage. Semelsberger fell to the canvas and Medic quickly jumped on top for heavy ground-and-pound. The referee may have been quick to pull the trigger on the TKO stoppage, but the writing was on the wall.

Check out the final moments below:

Uros Medic brought the spin move ️ #UFC291 is LIVE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/sWsJaPFD5f — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 29, 2023

