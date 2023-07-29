 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Gabriel Bonfim demolishes Trevin Giles with 73-second guillotine choke | UFC 291

By Dan Hiergesell
Undefeated welterweight prospect Gabriel Bonfim poured in another impressive performance earlier tonight (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, stopping veteran Trevin Giles with a 73-second guillotine finish.

Bonfim looked great in the early going as he landed a slamming takedown and controlled Giles on the mat. Moments later, Bonfim appeared to let Giles start to get back to his feet only to lock up a guillotine choke. Giles tried to pop his head out, but the Brazilian’s squeeze was too powerful. Giles tapped and Bonfim walked away with the win.

Check out the final moments below:

Bonfim, 25, was no joke during his win on the Contender Series and he carried that momentum into a 49-second submission finish in his Octagon debut. He now has another quick first-round submission to his name and looks ready to test some stiffer competition in the ultra-stacked welterweight division.

