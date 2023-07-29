Hundreds of fans swarmed to the car driving Khamzat Chimaev through Manchester, England this week. @ al15msn / TikTok THIS MAN IS A STAR! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/cJEaVpmfbT

If you doubted the star power of undefeated Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) phenom Khamzat Chimaev then you must have missed him getting mobbed in the street by hundreds of fans in Manchester, England, earlier this week.

Chimaev is one of the most promising names on the UFC roster today. The undefeated Chechen fighter took the combat world by storm the second he entered the Octagon back in 2020 and his legend has grown ever since. “Borz” has carved out a nice 6-0 UFC record and is on the fast track to his first-ever UFC title shot in 2024.

As Khamzat continues his rise up the UFC ladder his overall stardom increases as well. The 29-year-old fighter already has 6 million followers on Instagram and is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars outside of the United States. He’s one of the most talked about, watched, and followed athletes in the sport, and for good reason. Chimaev is downright entertaining.

Earlier this week, Khamzat’s massive popularity among fight fans was on full display as he was mobbed by hundreds of people in the streets of Manchester. Luckily, “Borz” was safe and sound in his car, but the scene was absolutely bonkers.

Check it out in the above video player.

As of now, Chimaev is expected to move back up to middleweight and fight former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 294 this coming October in Abu Dabi. If “Borz” is able to dominate Costa and make him look like a mere amateur then a title shot should be next for the rising superstar.