Remember the two social media girls who brawled during a Misfits Boxing 7 press conference after one threw a bucket of water on the other? Well, they fight tonight and it’s going down completely free in the above video player.

The reason this event even exists is the fact that OnlyFans star, Astrid Wett, couldn’t come to terms with Misfits Boxing on booking her fight with Alexia Grace, who is the chick who tossed water on her. That led to Wett venturing off on her own, creating tonight’s event for free on YouTube, and getting her chance to settle the score with Grace.

While this fight isn’t going to break any YouTube viewership records or display any sort of real combat skill, Wett vs. Grace should be an interesting watch nonetheless. Tonight’s combat slate will feature UFC 291’s “BMF” title fight (results HERE) and the historic ‘Spence vs. Crawford’ boxing match (results HERE), but this OnlyFans showdown is a good gap to the action.

The Wett vs. Grace boxing event will air LIVE and FREE exclusively on YouTube. It can be seen in the above video player beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

As a little teaser for today’s event check out the below physical altercation between Wett and Grace at their pre-fight press conference earlier this week. Things should get interesting when they finally lock horns inside of the boxing ring.

Astrid Wett sent Alexia Grace flying pic.twitter.com/aquqTfupK2 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) July 27, 2023

This also happened during Friday’s official weigh ins: