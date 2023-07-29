The next “BMF” champion will be crowned as Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje duke it out atop UFC 291 later tonight (Sat., July 29, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the promotion has brought in the legendary “Iron” Mike Tyson to deliver an epic promo for the ages.

While the winner of Poirier vs. Gaethje is likely to land the next shot at the UFC lightweight title tonight’s rematch will end with the silver “BMF” belt being wrapped around one of their waists. It isn’t an official title, but something the promotion has only done once before dating back to Jorge Masvidal’s victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 back in 2018. There’s nobody more deserving in the fight game right now of a “BMF” title fight than Poirier and Gaethje. They should deliver fireworks from the opening bell which is why tonight is such a special event.

In advance to UFC 291’s PPV card in Salt Lake City, UFC has brought in Tyson to help narrate a promo video that will get your blood boiling and keep the hair standing up on the back of your neck. Tyson is arguably the most destructive boxer of all time and one of the first people that come to mind when anyone mentions the greatest “BMF” ever. It’s only fitting that Tyson helps ring in Poirier vs. Gaethje 2.

UFC president Dana White shared Tyson’s pre-fight promo earlier this week. Check it out below:

The BMF Belt is up for grabs this Saturday night. Tell 'em what it's all about @MikeTyson #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/0E8mlQDF92 — danawhite (@danawhite) July 27, 2023

In addition to the “BMF” title fight, UFC 291 will also feature a highly-anticipated co-main event as former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight to take on former UFC titleholder Jan Blachowicz. The event will also showcase the likes of Tony Ferguson, Derrick Lewis, Kevin Holland, Bobby Green, and Michael Chiesa.

