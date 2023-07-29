Welcome to Midnight Mania!

We’re just hours away from the highly anticipated rematch between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier. The two threw down in the 2018 “Fight of the Year,” which saw “The Diamond” pull forth a knockout victory in the fourth round following much back-and-forth action. Five years later, the two will battle once more with a BMF title — and likely real title shot — on the line.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who will win the second match. The odds makers have Poirier as a slight favorite, but the two have scored nearly identical results against elite opposition in the time since. For example, each faced Michael Chandler recently, and both men defeated him in highly competitive contests.

Still, that leaves “Iron” with better insight than most! Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chandler broke down and predicted the fight, siding with “The Highlight.”

“I think you’re going to see a more composed Justin Gaethje,” Chandler said (via MMAJunkie). “My prediction is Justin Gaethje wins via decision similar to what we saw in him vs. Tony Ferguson. Obviously, we know he finished Tony Ferguson late in the fight. I don’t think he finishes Poirier, but I do think he beats him with output. I think he beats him by not being taken down. I think he beats him by those leg kicks.”

Chandler went deeper into his analysis as well, pointing out the advantages of each man. Having been cracked by both, Chandler explains that Poirier is the heavier puncher, but he also believes that Gaethje is the quicker man.

“As far as power, people ask me, ‘Who’s the hardest puncher that you’ve ever been hit by?” Chandler continued. “Dustin Poirier. Dustin Poirier broke my nose in the fight. Every single shot was a thud. Go watch his training on Instagram. His bag work, when you watch the way that his hips, his feet, his shoulders, his core, everything turns on every single punch when he’s doing that bag work.

“That’s where he generates all of his power. Justin Gaethje has the speed advantage, but he kind of just throws those things as fast as he can, hopes they land, and when they do land they hurt. But they’re less of a thud than Dustin Poirier’s. The power lends itself toward Poirier, but the speed lends itself to Justin Gaethje.”

Just one more sleep until we all find out.

Insomnia

Derrick Lewis has been promoted to the main card! I also read a conspiracy that “The Black Beast” airbrushed on his abs ... Thoughts?

Derrick Lewis has abs!! pic.twitter.com/at5trymx8h — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 28, 2023

What else is there to do but give it your best shot?

Rick Glenn vs. Drew Dober is a guaranteed scrap with a very high chance of a knockout finish.

Apparently, there’s a lot more to the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler face push than UFC was willing to broadcast ...

What happened on the Ultimate Fighter?!#MMA pic.twitter.com/WFZ5YRrsfm — United Fight League (@UnitedMMALeague) July 27, 2023

A 100% accurate fight poster.

This fight is going to be exciting #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/vgPcyDmbCt — vinayak (@vinayakmsutar) July 27, 2023

Remember Chandler’s compliment towards Poirier’s bag work? HE’S RIGHT!

I will never get bored of this video of Dustin Poirier hitting the bag pic.twitter.com/yAZd8tYs9Y — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) July 27, 2023

Mike Tyson smoking up but in a different way than usual.

Mike Perry and Yoel Romero are my favorite new MMA bromance.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Stepped off to the side with his 1-2 and still sent his opponent to the canvas:

Alexey Kunchenko put on an excellent poker face, but there’s no way to hide from a liver shot that clean.

Shamil Musaev (16-0-1) makes EASY work of Alexey Kunchenko, landing a spinning back kick to the liver and swarming him against the fence.



The Silent Assassin is the first to ever finish Kunchenko, and he does it in less than 90 seconds. #RCC16 pic.twitter.com/lyPA86AuLN — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 28, 2023

A well-executed anaconda choke:

Random Land

