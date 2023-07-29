 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Michael Chandler predicts Justin Gaethje to upset Dustin Poirier | UFC 291

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 291: Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

We’re just hours away from the highly anticipated rematch between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier. The two threw down in the 2018 “Fight of the Year,” which saw “The Diamond” pull forth a knockout victory in the fourth round following much back-and-forth action. Five years later, the two will battle once more with a BMF title — and likely real title shot — on the line.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who will win the second match. The odds makers have Poirier as a slight favorite, but the two have scored nearly identical results against elite opposition in the time since. For example, each faced Michael Chandler recently, and both men defeated him in highly competitive contests.

Still, that leaves “Iron” with better insight than most! Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chandler broke down and predicted the fight, siding with “The Highlight.”

“I think you’re going to see a more composed Justin Gaethje,” Chandler said (via MMAJunkie). “My prediction is Justin Gaethje wins via decision similar to what we saw in him vs. Tony Ferguson. Obviously, we know he finished Tony Ferguson late in the fight. I don’t think he finishes Poirier, but I do think he beats him with output. I think he beats him by not being taken down. I think he beats him by those leg kicks.”

Chandler went deeper into his analysis as well, pointing out the advantages of each man. Having been cracked by both, Chandler explains that Poirier is the heavier puncher, but he also believes that Gaethje is the quicker man.

“As far as power, people ask me, ‘Who’s the hardest puncher that you’ve ever been hit by?” Chandler continued. “Dustin Poirier. Dustin Poirier broke my nose in the fight. Every single shot was a thud. Go watch his training on Instagram. His bag work, when you watch the way that his hips, his feet, his shoulders, his core, everything turns on every single punch when he’s doing that bag work.

“That’s where he generates all of his power. Justin Gaethje has the speed advantage, but he kind of just throws those things as fast as he can, hopes they land, and when they do land they hurt. But they’re less of a thud than Dustin Poirier’s. The power lends itself toward Poirier, but the speed lends itself to Justin Gaethje.”

Just one more sleep until we all find out.

‘BMF’ BELT IS BACK! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sat., July 29, 2023, with a “Fight of the Year” candidate that will see No. 2-ranked Lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier, run it back with No. 3-seeded Justin Gaethje for the vacant “Baddest Motherf—ker” title. In UFC 291’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Light Heavyweight roost-ruler and current No. 3-ranked contender, Jan Blachowicz, look to spoil the 205-pound debut of former Middleweight titleholder, Alex Pereira. There’s Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira and more, too!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

