 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch UFC 291 online stream on ESPN+ PPV | Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It all goes down later tonight (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, as lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje battle it out for the “BMF” title in a rematch over five years in the making.

LIVE! Watch UFC 291 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

‘BMF’ BELT IS BACK! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sat., July 29, 2023, with a “Fight of the Year” candidate that will see No. 2-ranked Lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier, run it back with No. 3-seeded Justin Gaethje for the vacant “Baddest Motherf—ker” title. In UFC 291’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Light Heavyweight roost-ruler and current No. 3-ranked contender, Jan Blachowicz, look to spoil the 205-pound debut of former Middleweight titleholder, Alex Pereira.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

In addition to the “BMF” headliner, UFC 291 will feature a co-main event pitting former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz against former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira in his 205-pound debut. Also, UFC veteran Tony Ferguson will be back in action to take on lightweight staple Bobby Green. Welterweight fan favorite Kevin Holland will also be fighting as he takes on former Ultimate Fighter winner Michael Chiesa to spark the PPV main card.

Take a look below at UFC 291’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green
Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles
C.J. Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador
Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic
Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Online

  • UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
  • Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 291 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.
  • UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

  • UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ABC & ESPN. Check your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.
  • UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.

Tablet/Mobile

Bars

  • Stay home, be safe. But, if you need to go out and watch UFC 291 there is a list of bars near you airing “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 291 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 291 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania