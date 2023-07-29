It all goes down later tonight (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, as lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje battle it out for the “BMF” title in a rematch over five years in the making.

In addition to the “BMF” headliner, UFC 291 will feature a co-main event pitting former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz against former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira in his 205-pound debut. Also, UFC veteran Tony Ferguson will be back in action to take on lightweight staple Bobby Green. Welterweight fan favorite Kevin Holland will also be fighting as he takes on former Ultimate Fighter winner Michael Chiesa to spark the PPV main card.

Take a look below at UFC 291’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

C.J. Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic

Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Online

UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 291 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ABC & ESPN. Check your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.

UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you need to go out and watch UFC 291 there is a list of bars near you airing “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 291 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 291 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.