Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 full fight video preview for UFC 291 PPV main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of hours away from its upcoming UFC 291 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje TONIGHT (Sat., July 29, 2023) at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with the “BMF” belt up for grabs.

Check out their “Car Crash For The Ages” video preview embedded above.

“The BMF title is a great part of history, it’s great for my legacy, it’s cool to even have your name in the hat to be considered to fight for something like this, but the undisputed title is the ultimate prize,” Poirier said during the UFC 291 press conference. “And the interim belt was a piece of that. It was a step away from being the undisputed world champion, and that’s the ultimate goal.”

“Same thing, this is awesome, but other than legacy it doesn’t do anything near as much as a world championship belt,” Gaethje added. “I think this catapults either one of us, the winner of this fight, into that [title] fight, and that’s all that means right there. This does a lot for our legacy. We all dream of creating a legacy that will live on forever, so this is part of that, this is a huge statement.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 291 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 291 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.