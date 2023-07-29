 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Danny Sabatello wants title shot with win at Bellator x RIZIN 2, hopes ‘p-ssy’ Pettis doesn’t stall

By Adam Guillen Jr.
/ new

Danny Sabatello’s road to a a title fight and $1 million prize was halted by former interim Bantamweight champion, Raufeon Stots, in the Grand Prix tournament. But “The Italian Gangster” doesn’t feel a title fight is too far off.

During a recent media day, the outspoken 135-pounder stated that if he defeats Magomed Magomedov — who lost to Patchy Mix in the Grand Prix — it should be good enough to earn him a shot at the belt.

“There’s a reason why I called out for this fight against Magomed,” Sabatello told reporters (via MMA Junkie). “First off, a lot of people think he’s good. He’s got a big name. I personally think he sucks. The good thing about this fight is that he’s one notch above me in the rankings, so I think after I get this win, I should be fighting for the belt.”

Patchy Mix went on to win the 135-pound tournament and will now face Sergio Pettis in a title unification bout, which has yet to be scheduled. That’s why Sabatello says he isn’t opposed to fight again because delays are sure to come.

“But one thing I do is I fight, and I don’t like sitting on my ass. I know Patchy and Pettis are not scheduled to fight yet. That’s probably because Pettis is milking some bullsh*t injury like he always f*cking does because he doesn’t like to fight because he’s a p*ssy. So if that fight does get booked soon, then I think I should be next in line for the title.

“But I am going to fight after this fight before getting that title shot if that fight doesn’t come to fruition for a while. I do like this fight. I think it catapults me to a title fight, barring Pettis being a p*ssy.”

Pettis is coming off a highly-impressive title defense over current Featherweight champion, Patricio Pitbull, last month giving him his second consecutive title defense. Now, “The Phenom” awaits a date for his fight against Mix.

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of RIZIN x Bellator MMA 2 right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania