Danny Sabatello wants title shot with win at Bellator x RIZIN 2, hopes ‘p-ssy’ Pettis doesn’t stall

Danny Sabatello’s road to a a title fight and $1 million prize was halted by former interim Bantamweight champion, Raufeon Stots, in the Grand Prix tournament. But “The Italian Gangster” doesn’t feel a title fight is too far off.

During a recent media day, the outspoken 135-pounder stated that if he defeats Magomed Magomedov — who lost to Patchy Mix in the Grand Prix — it should be good enough to earn him a shot at the belt.

“There’s a reason why I called out for this fight against Magomed,” Sabatello told reporters (via MMA Junkie). “First off, a lot of people think he’s good. He’s got a big name. I personally think he sucks. The good thing about this fight is that he’s one notch above me in the rankings, so I think after I get this win, I should be fighting for the belt.”

Patchy Mix went on to win the 135-pound tournament and will now face Sergio Pettis in a title unification bout, which has yet to be scheduled. That’s why Sabatello says he isn’t opposed to fight again because delays are sure to come.

“But one thing I do is I fight, and I don’t like sitting on my ass. I know Patchy and Pettis are not scheduled to fight yet. That’s probably because Pettis is milking some bullsh*t injury like he always f*cking does because he doesn’t like to fight because he’s a p*ssy. So if that fight does get booked soon, then I think I should be next in line for the title.

“But I am going to fight after this fight before getting that title shot if that fight doesn’t come to fruition for a while. I do like this fight. I think it catapults me to a title fight, barring Pettis being a p*ssy.”

Pettis is coming off a highly-impressive title defense over current Featherweight champion, Patricio Pitbull, last month giving him his second consecutive title defense. Now, “The Phenom” awaits a date for his fight against Mix.

