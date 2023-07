One of boxing’s most sought-after match ups finally hits the ring TONIGHT (Sat., July 29, 2023) when Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford duke it out inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for undisputed Welterweight glory on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV). With the eyes of the combat sports world on this showdown, our friends at DraftKings have once again stepped up to the plate to offer every prop you can think of.

Let’s take a deep dive ...

Moneyline

Terence Crawford -140

Errol Spence Jr. +120

Total Rounds

Over 10.5 -270

Under 10.5 +190

Over 9.5 -350

Under 9.5 +240

Over 8.5 -500

Under 8.5 +310

Over 7.5 -650

Under 7.5 +370

Fight Outcome

Errol Spence Jr by Decision or Technical Decision +225

Errol Spence Jr by KO/TKO/DQ +500

Draw +1400

Terence Crawford by Decision or Technical Decision +180

Terence Crawford by KO/TKO/DQ +270

Alternate Fight Outcome

Errol Spence Jr to Win by KO +1200

Errol Spence Jr to Win by TKO +750

Errol Spence Jr to Win by Disqualification +10000

Errol Spence Jr to Win by Unanimous Decision +370

Errol Spence Jr to Win by Split Decision +850

Errol Spence Jr to Win by Majority Decision +1600

Terence Crawford to Win by KO +800

Terence Crawford to Win by TKO +380

Terence Crawford to Win by Disqualification +10000

Terence Crawford to Win by Unanimous Decision +300

Terence Crawford to Win by Split Decision +750

Terence Crawford to Win by Majority Decision +1400

Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1

Yes +20000

Double Chance

Errol Spence Jr to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +180

Errol Spence Jr to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision +145

Terence Crawford to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +120

Terence Crawford to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision −120

Moneyline / Total Knockdowns

Errol Spence Jr to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +2000

Errol Spence Jr to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +125

Terence Crawford to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +1500

Terence Crawford to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns −145

Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down

Yes +1800

Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down

Yes +160

No −225

Errol Spence Jr to Be Knocked Down

Yes +260

No −400

Terence Crawford to Be Knocked Down

Yes +450

No −800

To Be Knocked Down and Win

Terence Crawford +1000

Errol Spence Jr +1400

Total Knockdowns

Over 1.5 +900

Under 1.5 −4000

Knockdown Round Betting

Errol Spence Jr to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +6500

Errol Spence Jr to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +2500

Errol Spence Jr to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +650

Terence Crawford to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +8000

Terence Crawford to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +3000

Terence Crawford to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +1200

Round Betting

Errol Spence Jr to Win In Round 1 +10000

Errol Spence Jr to Win In Round 2 +10000

Errol Spence Jr to Win In Round 3 +10000

Errol Spence Jr to Win In Round 4 +8000

Errol Spence Jr to Win In Round 5 +6500

Errol Spence Jr to Win In Round 6 +5000

Errol Spence Jr to Win In Round 7 +4000

Errol Spence Jr to Win In Round 8 +3500

Errol Spence Jr to Win In Round 9 +3500

Errol Spence Jr to Win In Round 10 +3500

Errol Spence Jr to Win In Round 11 +4000

Errol Spence Jr to Win In Round 12 +5000

Errol Spence Jr Decision Or Tech Decision +225

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 1 +10000

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 2 +8000

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 3 +6500

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 4 +5000

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 5 +4000

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 6 +3000

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 7 +2500

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 8 +2200

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 9 +2200

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 10 +2200

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 11 +2500

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 12 +3000

Terence Crawford Decision Or Tech Decision +180

Alternate Round Betting

Errol Spence Jr to Win In 1-6 Rounds +1800

Errol Spence Jr to Win In 7-12 Rounds +750

Terence Crawford to Win In 1-6 Rounds +1000

Terence Crawford to Win In 7-12 Rounds +450

Round Group Betting

Errol Spence Jr To Win In Rounds 1-3 +4000

Errol Spence Jr To Win In Rounds 4-6 +2200

Errol Spence Jr To Win In Rounds 7-9 +1200

Errol Spence Jr To Win In Rounds 10-12 +1600

Terence Crawford To Win In Rounds 1-3 +3000

Terence Crawford To Win In Rounds 4-6 +1400

Terence Crawford To Win In Rounds 7-9 +800

Terence Crawford To Win In Rounds 10-12 +850

When Will The Fight End

To Go the Distance −205

Round 8 +1200

Round 9 +1200

Round 10 +1200

Round 7 +1600

Round 11 +1600

Round 6 +1800

Round 12 +1800

Round 5 +2500

Round 4 +3000

Round 3 +4000

Round 2 +4500

Round 1 +5000

Either Alternate Round Betting

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 7-12 +240

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-6 +700

Thoughts: If you want to keep it simple, try Spence straight-up at +120. He’s bigger than Crawford, has an aggressive style that should let him build up an early lead while “Bud” gets the download, and has a significantly stronger body of work at 147. Outside of mutual foe Shawn Porter, Crawford’s Welterweight strength of schedule doesn’t even compare to Spence’s, which includes back-to-back wins over Danny Garcia and Yordenis Ugas following the Porter win.

If you’re not sold on Crawford, -205 on the fight going the distance seems like a reasonably safe investment. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen either man hurt, meaning one of the “X and under 1.5 knockdowns” lines will work out if you’ve got a specific outcome in mind.

For my money, the best overall is Spence by decision at +225.

For more on “Spence vs. Crawford” and other boxing-related events, click here.