Bellator x RIZIN 2 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates and results

Bellator MMA and RIZIN are set to link up yet again to stage another historic event TONIGHT (Sat., July 29, 2023) inside the famed Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. In the revamped headlining bout, Patricky Pitbull will be taking on RIZIN Lightweight champion, Roberto de Souza, in a non-title fight after A.J. McKee was forced out of the bout. The fight will also serve as part of the Lightweight Grand Prix. In the co-main event, Kyoji Horiguchi will battle Makoto Takahashi for the inaugural Flyweight title.
In the SUPER RIZIN 2 portion of the event, which airs at the conclusion of Bellator x RIZIN 2, Bellator’s Juan Archuleta will face Hiromasa Ougikubo for the RIZIN Bantamweight title. In a late addition, Patricio Pitbull will take on Chihiro Suzuki. Bellator x RIZIN 2 will air on SHOWTIME on Sat., July 29, 2023 starting at 11 p.m. ET, while the SUPER RIZIN 2 event will air on U-Next PPV starting at 2 a.m. ET on Sun., July 30.
Bellator x RIZIN 2 Quick Results:
155 lbs.: Patricky Pitbull vs Roberto de Souza
125 lbs.: Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Makoto Takahashi for inaugural Flyweight title
135 lbs.: Magomed Magomedov vs. Danny Sabatello
125 lbs.: Kana Watanabe vs. Veta Arteaga
170 lbs.: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Lorenz Larkin
Super Rizin 2 Quick Results
145 lbs.: Mikuru Asakura vs. Vugar Karamov for vacant Featherweight title
135 lbs.: Juan Archuleta vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo for RIZIN Bantamweight title
154 lbs.: Patricio Pitbull vs. Chihiro Suzuki
105 lbs.: Atomweight champion Seika Izawa vs. Claire Lopez
155 lbs.: Tofiq Musayev vs. Akira Okada
185 lbs.: Daichi Abe vs. Igor Tanabe
135 lbs.: Kenta Takizawa vs. Shinobu Ota
125 lbs.: Yuki Ito vs. Hiroya Kondo
BELLATOR x RIZIN 2 PLAY-BY-PLAY:
