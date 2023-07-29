UFC 291 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, TONIGHT (Sat., July 29, 2023) with a blockbuster pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza, featuring a ridiculous 155-pound rematch for the “Baddest Motherf—ker” title. Indeed, former interim Lightweight champions and all-action athletes, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, will run back their epic “Fight of the Century” from 2018 in UFC 291’s main event, while former Light Heavyweight roost-ruler, Jan Blachowicz, welcomes former Middleweight roost-ruler, Alex Periera, to the 205-pound weight class in the co-feature. UFC 291 will also showcase the returns of Tony Ferguson, Derrick Lewis, Kevin Holland and much more, too! UFC 291’s entire “Prelims” undercard will stream on ESPN+ (in English and Spanish), beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (ABC/ESPN will also simulcast the late undercard action) before the PPV main card action kicks off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (also on ESPN+).

IT’S TIME TO CROWN UFC’s NEW BMF!

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of UFC 291 online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got UFC 291’s entire card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 291 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.