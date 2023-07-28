Things got a little crazy during the official weigh ins for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford earlier Friday night (July 28, 2023) from Las Vegas, Nevada, as prominent professional boxers Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo got into a physical altercation backstage.

Spence and Crawford hit the scales on Friday in advance to their massive main event showdown Saturday night that will crown the first-ever undisputed welterweight champion of boxing’s four-belt era. It will be a historic event and a combat spectacle that has attracted all of the biggest names in the sport.

Two of the men in attendance were none other than Plant, a former IBF super middleweight champion, and Charlo, an undefeated WBC middleweight champion. Charlo, who has held his belt since 2018, was expected to fight Canelo Alvarez next, but his twin brother, Jermell, will fall on that grenade this September.

It’s unknown at this time what was said between Plant and Charlo or if they even had beef coming into tonight, but things quickly took a turn for the worse when the two boxers crossed paths on Friday night. Check out the altercation in the above video player, which shows Plant landing a pretty hard slap before security rushed in to break the action up.

The viral video has already made its way around social media and has sparked some instant feedback within the combat community. Even former UFC double champion Conor McGregor reacted to Plant’s backstage tussle with Charlo. Check it out below:

“Get right back here this second Sir, you’re going nowhere till we settle this dispute here and now. Wtf is going on there? Clean cracked and let’s him walk out? No. Nope. Nah. Not a f—kin’ hope.”

