All eyes are on Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford for their historic welterweight title fight this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, and even former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is taking notice.

Spence and Crawford will collide for all of boxing’s welterweight world titles tomorrow night (Sat., July 29, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in “Sin City” as the winner will be crowned the first-ever undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era. It’s legendary stuff to say the least, but does everybody know it’s actually happening?

McGregor, who is a fan of boxing and probably thinks he can beat both Spence and Crawford on the same night with one hand tied behind his back, chimed in on the matchup following official weigh ins and a final staredown on Friday night. “Notorious” is a true combat connoisseur so he understood the magnitude of the fight right away.

That’s how it’s done. Good luck both men. Proper excited for this fight. #Vegas#### https://t.co/LojCLT7GAx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 28, 2023

Actually ya know what, it’s not. I’m excited about this fight. Me, a fighter. But Joe, Mary and Bob hasn’t a clue about it still. That was last chance to reach ROW. As in rest of world outside of fight people. If we’re talking , it’s not how it’s done. If we talking , it is. https://t.co/uws5VMVmPI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 28, 2023

Just a minute later, McGregor took to Twitter again to rip both Spence and Crawford for not better promoting their historic meeting on the eve of the welterweight title fight. McGregor believes it was their last shot to create buzz around the world and force the most casual of boxing fans to tune in.

This is a massive fight to say the least, but does McGregor have a point? To fight fans this is Christmas in July, but for casual viewers this matchup between two of boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters may be falling by the wayside (especially with the BMF belt in play Saturday night).

Do you agree?

