KSI, Logan Paul fighting on blockbuster DAZN PPV boxing card on Oct. 14 in Manchester

The PRIME card is here! We will both fight on the same night for the first time since our rematch in 2019, live on DAZN PPV. Opponents will be announced soon. October 14 | AO Arena, Manchester pic.twitter.com/0AdY7Vkxtf

It’s “Prime” time in the UK!

Social media bros and poison sports drink partners KSI and Logan Paul are boxing on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) on Oct. 14 at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

But not against each other.

Instead, the outspoken YouTubers will collide against “opponents to be named” in a special “double main event,” proving they don’t know how main events work — unless they plan to run them at the same time in two different rings.

Or maybe it’s tag team boxing?

I’m sure the latest entry into the Misfits franchise will be a spectacle worthy of both content creators, who somehow finagled a deal with UFC to create “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zones” at all major events, like UFC 291 this weekend in Salt Lake City.

KSI and Paul previously fought to a draw in 2018, then ran it back the following year with KSI taking home a close split decision victory. Both (cough) “fighters” have since gone on to bigger and better things (like this) before circling back for another collaboration.

Expect their opponents to be announced in the coming weeks.