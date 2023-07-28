Live: Spence vs Crawford weigh ins video

Errol Spence Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) and Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) are expected to hit the scale on Friday to weigh in for their upcoming undisputed welterweight championship title fight, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 29, 2023) on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch the LIVE weigh ins stream at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

This weekend’s boxing extravaganza also includes Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera at lightweight, as well as Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago at bantamweights for the vacant WBC title. In addition, Yoenis Tellez collides with Sergio Garcia in the junior middleweight division.

“It’s strap season. I guarantee you that I’m going to put on a great show and a great performance,” Spence said during the final press conference. “Make sure you bring your seasoning on Saturday night because we’re going to have a Crawfish boil his ass, and bring the hot sauce too. You already know that BoMac is going to have the seasoning too. He’s going to be right there with his ass after the fight.”

