One of the biggest boxing matches in years will unfold tomorrow night (Sat., July 29, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as undefeated sensations Errol Spence Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) and Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed welterweight titles. This includes Spence’s WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and The Ring welterweight titles along with Crawford’s WBO belt.

Considering Spence and Crawford are undefeated and two of the pound-for-pound best boxers in the sport today this is a wild event you won’t want to miss. Crawford seems to have a slight skill advantage, but Spence is the bigger body. Both possess knockout power and have shown the ability to shut opponents out. That’s unlikely to happen Saturday night, but their undisputed welterweight clash could result in an all-time great fight.

On Friday, the two boxers stepped on stage for official weigh ins. They both needed to hit the welterweight mark to make their historic clash in “Sin City” official. Luckily, both Spence and Crawford successfully hit weight. The official weigh ins results can be seen HERE.

After tipping the scales, both fighters came together for one final faceoff. Spence and Crawford shared an intense staredown earlier in the week during the pre-fight press conference and the tension remained high on Friday.

