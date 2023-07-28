The “BMF” title will be up for grabs once again tomorrow night (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291 as lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje square off in a main event rematch. The winner will be crowned the new “BMF” champ and have Jorge Masvidal wrap the new belt around their waist.

Even without “BMF” bragging rights on the line a rematch between Poirier and Gaethje could have headlined any card this year. They are easily two of the most entertaining and gutsy fighters in the sport today. Their original matchup back in 2018 — which saw “Diamond” capture a fourth-round TKO win — was one of the best fights of the year. There’s simply no way their rematch this weekend at UFC 291 will disappoint, especially with No. 1 contender rights on the line.

On Friday, Poirier and Gaethje squared off for one final staredown. Check it out below:

In addition to the “BMF” headliner, UFC 291 will feature a co-main event between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. This will be Pereira’s first fight at 205 pounds since making his UFC debut just two years ago, but the world-class striker has been competing at the light heavyweight level dating back to his days competing under the GLORY banner. The question that Pereira will have to answer is if he can deal with the wrestling and punching power of Blachowicz.

Their final faceoff can be seen below:

Finally, UFC 291 will also play host to a lightweight clash between long-time contender Tony Ferguson and veteran journeyman Bobby Green. This will be yet another chance for Ferguson to capture his first win inside of the Octagon since 2019, while Green aims to prove he’s still a threat to the top 15. Both lightweights have been exchanging barbs this week so you knew their Friday faceoff was going to be intense.

Check it out below:

You can also watch additional UFC 291 staredowns below:

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

