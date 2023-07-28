UFC 291’s Alex Pereira before and after: Side-by-side pics of middleweight, light heavyweight

Alex Pereira successfully made the light heavyweight limit.

That probably doesn’t come as a surprise considering “Poatan” previously made the cut to middleweight. Sacrifices to his conditioning and durability, along with a knockout loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, were the catalyst for a jump to the 205-pound weight class.

His first assignment comes in the UFC 291 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event. Pereira will collide with former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz this Sat. night (July 29, 2023) at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with the winner moving on to challenge for the 205-pound title.

Here’s a closer look at his before and after transformation:

The light heavyweight title was recently vacated following an injury to Jamahal Hill.

