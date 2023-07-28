Live: UFC 291 ceremonial weigh ins video

With the UFC 291 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., July 29, 2023) “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“When they called me – because we were talking about doing this fight with Justin potentially being the opponent, those butterflies, that anxiety hit me right away,” Poirier said during the UFC 291 media day. “Like ‘We have to do this. This is the one.’ It was five years ago I beat him. He’s done great things, I’ve done great things and we were just on a collision course to do it again. No. 2, No. 3 – No. 1 is fighting the champ. It just makes sense in the division as well.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 291 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 291 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.