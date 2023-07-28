Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 291 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 29, 2023) at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. UFC 291 will be headlined by the “BMF” lightweight title fight between longtime 155-pound veterans Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, a rematch more than five years in the making. In the UFC 291 PPV co-main event, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz welcomes ex-middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira to the 205-pound division with a future title shot awaiting the winner. Fan favorites Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson, and Kevin “Trailblazer” Holland will also see action this weekend in “The Beehive State.”

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 291 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above starting promptly at 11 a.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 24 fighters get to the scale. The promotion will also stage the UFC 291 ceremonial weigh ins complete with fighter staredowns RIGHT HERE live from Delta Center at 7 p.m. ET. Note: Utah Sports Commission (USC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

Complete UFC 291 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 291 PPV Main Card On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Dustin Poirier (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (156) for BMF title

205 lbs.: Jan Blachowicz () vs. Alex Pereira ()

170 lbs.: Stephen Thompson () vs. Michel Pereira ()

155 lbs.: Tony Ferguson () vs. Bobby Green ()

170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa () vs. Kevin Holland ()

UFC 291 Prelims on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Gabriel Bonfim () vs. Trevin Giles ()

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis () vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima ()

185 lbs.: Roman Kopylov () vs. Claudio Ribeiro ()

170 lbs.: Jake Matthews () vs. Darrius Flowers ()

UFC 291 Early Prelims on ESPN+:

125 lbs.: C.J. Vergara () vs. Vinicius Salvador ()

170 lbs.: Matthew Semelsberger () vs. Uros Medic ()

125 lbs.: Miranda Maverick () vs. Priscila Cachoeira ()

