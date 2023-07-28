 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Fans react to Khamzat's insane body transformation: 'More juice than Tropicana'

Despite his protests, it’s been the better part of a year since Khamzat Chimaev competed inside the Octagon. Last time out, he manhandled Kevin Holland at UFC 279, but the impressive win was largely made irrelevant by the disastrous weigh-in that saw him miss by nearly a full weight class.

Since then, it’s been uncertain which division Khamzat would return to. Thankfully, his future is now clear: he’s booked to fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 294, a Middleweight bout that could earn him a title shot with victory. Though Chimaev has fought at Middleweight in the UFC previously, he’s better known for his 170-pound accomplishments.

Now that Welterweight is in his rearview mirror, Chimaev can focus on bulking up. He recently shared a photo on Twitter, flexing to show his progress. “Borz” looks huge!

Naturally, fan reactions were varied. Several concluded that Khamzat would never return to Welterweight, and others speculated that he broke into Costa’s stash of “secret juice.” One fan put together a side-by-side of Chimaev’s physical transformation and wrote that Chimaev is on “more juice than Tropicana.”

Now, “Borz” does look beefy, but it’s important to note that the body can appear to change drastically depending on where a fighter is at during their weight, the lighting in the room, and a recently completed workout. Chimaev may not weight drastically more in the latter picture, even if he appears much larger.

Really, the real test will be in the cage against Paulo Costa, as well as on the scale the morning prior.

