Live: Bellator x RIZIN 2 ceremonial weigh-in video stream

Bellator MMA x RIZIN 2 is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., July 29, 2023) inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. In the revamped main event, Patricky Pitbull will be taking on RIZIN Lightweight champion, Roberto de Souza, in a non-title fight. The bout will be a part of the promotion’s Lightweight Grand Prix In further action, Kyoji Horiguchi will battle Makoto Takahashi for the inaugural Flyweight title.

The official weigh ins took place earlier in the day (Fri., July 28), while the ceremonial event will be streamed later in the day at 11:30 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Check out the full results below:

155 lbs.: Patricky Pitbull (160) vs Roberto de Souza (160.6)

125 lbs.: Kyoji Horiguchi (124.2) vs. Makoto Takahashi (125)

135 lbs.: Magomed Magomedov (136) vs. Danny Sabatello (135.8)

125 lbs.: Kana Watanabe (125 5) vs. Veta Arteaga ()

170 lbs.: Andrey Koreshkov (170.8) vs. Lorenz Larkin (170.6)

135 lbs.: Kai Asakura () vs. Juan Archuleta ()

154 lbs.: Patricio Pitbull () vs. Chihiro Suzuki ()

145 lbs.: Mikuru Asakura () vs. Vugar Karamov ()

105 lbs.: Atomweight champion Seika Izawa () vs. Claire Lopez ()

155 lbs.: Tofiq Musayev () vs. Akira Okada ()

185 lbs.: Daichi Abe () vs. Igor Tanabe ()

135 lbs.: Kenta Takizawa () vs. Shinobu Ota ()

125 lbs.: Yuki Ito () vs. Hiroya Kondo ()

